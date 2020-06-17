Joe GallegosMay 20, 1928 - June 10, 2020Joe Gallegos, 92, died at La Villa Grande Care Center, where he lived since 2016.Born in Grand Junction, he lived at Las Colonias while growing up and in the surrounding areas.Joe served for three years in the U.S. Army. He was a welder by profession and worked at S & M Supply Co., Steel Fab and other places before retiring.He enjoyed the sport of boxing and attended major heavy weight fights in Las Vegas, which featured Muhammad Ali, Larry Holmes, and Ken Norton. He was also an amateur boxer during his twenties.When he had the chance, he enjoyed watching his favorite westerns and action shows on television. Going to the community yard sale on Saturdays, which he called "The Venta" with his friend, Jim Ochoa, and going to lunch afterward was a favorite pastime. At times we could hear him yodeling or singing his favorite western songs.Being a very devoted and helpful son, Joe would visit his dad almost every day after work, and would help him with any home projects. He was a skilled handyman.In later years, he became a more reserved and quiet man, yet spoke his mind when called upon to give advice and firm direction as patriarch of the family.He is preceded in death by his wife, Sally; parents, Jesus and Maclovia; step-mother, Trini; brothers, Pete and Paul; sisters, Mary, Lupe, and Julie; grandson, Rocky, and great-granddaughter, Desiree.He is survived by sister, Esther Macias; sons, Joe Jr. (Marie) and Marvin (Bonnie); daughters, Linda (Bob) Stack, Jeanne (Paul) (Gallegos) Waters, Dolores (Robert, deceased) Herrera, Darlene (Bill) Damiani, Jessica (Jim) Seufert, and Lesa (Randy) Pinkerton; granddaughter, Randi Wilson, who Joe and Sally helped raise, and grandson, Zeke, who was especially close to Joe. Joe had 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.Services will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Friday, June 19, at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to HopeWest in Joe's name.Please wear masks.