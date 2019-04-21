Joe "Dubby" Garcia
|
July 7, 1936 - March 28, 2019
Joe passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Adventist Health Hospital in Sonora, CA.
He was born in Grand Junction to Andrew and Mercy Garcia, where he grew up and graduated from Grand Junction High School. After graduation he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany.
After his discharge from the service, he returned to Grand Junction and worked until moving to Los Gatos, CA, where he lived and worked until he retired. He then, with partner Shirley Silver, moved back to Grand Junction.
Joe and Shirley enjoyed road trips to various places around the country, occasional train trips to California to visit family, and to Denver for Rockies games. Joe was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing or watching games on tv as well as baseball and football.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Henry, Freddy, and Michael.
He is survived by partner, Shirley; children, Lilian (Bill), Sabrina (Gary), Joey (Shelley), Stacey (Randy), Michael (Denise), and Roger (Kim); several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; brothers, Leonard (Pat), and Paul (Patty), and sister, Mary Rose (TJ).
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019