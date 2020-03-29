Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Raymond Donathan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Raymond Donathan



June 24, 1933 - March 25, 2020



Joe Raymond Donathan died Wednesday, March 25, in Englewood, CO at age 86.



Joe was born June 24, 1933, on the historic Bar I Ranch in Cedaredge, Colorado (that was managed by his Granddad Doyle from 1932-1936), and grew up in Western Colorado. He served with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during the Korean War. On September 12, 1954, he married Marjorie Louise Turner at the Eckert Presbyterian Church in Eckert, CO. They lived in California for two years while he attended school at Northrop Aeronautical Institute. They then returned to Colorado where he graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in Aerospace Engineering Sciences. He had an exciting and fulfilling 37 year aerospace career at Martin Marietta/Lockheed Martin Corporation, retiring in 1993.



Joe greatly enjoyed his family, skiing, golf, and travel.



He is survived by Marjorie, his wife of 65 years; daughters, Elizabeth Donathan, and Diane Monson; grandchildren, Gina Eldridge, and Mark Monson; sister, Carol Haase (Don) of Grand Junction, numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by parents, Vesta (Doyle) and Lee Chambers; sisters, Shirley and Barbara (Mrs. Murl Thomas of Grand Junction), and brother, Kenneth "Buck" Donathan (Dorothy) of Delta, CO.



Because of the Covid-19 concerns there will not be a viewing nor a live memorial service. A private Graveside Service and Interment will be at the Eckert Cemetery in Eckert, CO. The family requests that everyone continue to stay safe.



