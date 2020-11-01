Johan Howard Been



May 26, 1959 - August 16, 2020



Johan "Jon" Howard Been, age 61, of Parker, CO, died peacefully on August 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.



Born May 26, 1959 to Paul and Ann Been in Martinsville, VA, Jon served 26 years in the United States Air Force, retiring in 2007, having achieved rank of Master Sergeant with deployments to Panama, Turkey, and South Korea.



He continued working as a civilian for the Department of Defense at Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, CO, until retirement in 2020.



Jon was a very loving, caring individual as evidenced by his role of the oldest of five siblings. He had an infectious sense of humor, and an incredible knowledge of all genres of music. His keen interest in aviation and space prompted his career in the United States Air Force. He was a poet and had an excellent memory of sports and historical individuals and events. Jon began cooking at age 10, and was known for his gourmet presentations.



He raised two children to be independent, honest, and compassionate adults, passing on the love of family to them. His granddaughter, Mila, was very special.



He is preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Been. Jon is survived by wife, Lynda Been; son, Joshua (Rosalin) Been; daughter, Jessika (Jonas) stberg; grandchild, Mila stberg; parents, Paul and Ann Been; sister, Paula-Ann (Junior) Rosales; brothers, David (Liz), and Jeff, and many nieces and nephews. He loved them all. Family and family events were important to Jon.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Redlands Community Church, Grand Junction, CO, with Paul Been, Jon's father, and Joe Gross, Pastor, officiating. Covid precautions, including masks and social distancing will be observed.



In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Jon Been may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store