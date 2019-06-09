Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John A. Summers, 75, passed away on June 4, 2019 at HopeWest Hospice; he was surrounded by family. John was born on February 26, 1944, the son of Arnold and Ferrel Summers. His family moved to Grand Junction when he was ten years old. John and his father enjoyed GoKarts. He also participated in baseball, golf, and tennis. He graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1962. On April 12, 1963, John married Lassie Graham. He went on to Mesa Junior College, graduating with an Associate of Electronics Degree. He worked several places before joining Coors Ceramics, working there for 20 years. John and his son, Arne, then purchased All Sports Honda/Arctic Cat in 2002. John retired in 2006. The best times were spent fishing and water skiing with his children, Chris, Dee, and Arne. He and Arne were also avid motorcycle riders. John devoted many years to refereeing soccer and watching Arne play. John so loved the mountains and had a cabin on the Grand Mesa. After 12 years that cabin became too small and a new, much larger cabin was family-built at Arrowhead, which would accommodate family and friends. Wonderful memories were made when family came to the cabin to fish, ride ATV's and snowmobiles. John loved to welcome family and friends to share in the mountain fun. Declining health then forced a return to lower altitude. He was a member of GJ Modelers. He enjoyed building and flying RC Planes. He spent many hours at the field flying and telling storeis with the guys. John was preceded in death by both parents, and sister, Twila Uhrlaub. He is surivved by his wife of 56 years, Lassie, and his three children, Chris (Steve) Mank, Dee Summers (Chad Kraig), and Arne (Nikki) Summers; grandchildren, Katie (Andrew) Light, Jenn Dunn-Weaver, Amanda Summers (Joey Hardy), and Bailey Summers and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Aubrielle, Annestasia, and Ryder. We wish to thank our exceptional Hospice Care Team for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 1 - 3:00 p.m. at the Spring Hill Suites, Main Street Room, 236 Main Street.

John A. Summers, 75, passed away on June 4, 2019 at HopeWest Hospice; he was surrounded by family. John was born on February 26, 1944, the son of Arnold and Ferrel Summers. His family moved to Grand Junction when he was ten years old. John and his father enjoyed GoKarts. He also participated in baseball, golf, and tennis. He graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1962. On April 12, 1963, John married Lassie Graham. He went on to Mesa Junior College, graduating with an Associate of Electronics Degree. He worked several places before joining Coors Ceramics, working there for 20 years. John and his son, Arne, then purchased All Sports Honda/Arctic Cat in 2002. John retired in 2006. The best times were spent fishing and water skiing with his children, Chris, Dee, and Arne. He and Arne were also avid motorcycle riders. John devoted many years to refereeing soccer and watching Arne play. John so loved the mountains and had a cabin on the Grand Mesa. After 12 years that cabin became too small and a new, much larger cabin was family-built at Arrowhead, which would accommodate family and friends. Wonderful memories were made when family came to the cabin to fish, ride ATV's and snowmobiles. John loved to welcome family and friends to share in the mountain fun. Declining health then forced a return to lower altitude. He was a member of GJ Modelers. He enjoyed building and flying RC Planes. He spent many hours at the field flying and telling storeis with the guys. John was preceded in death by both parents, and sister, Twila Uhrlaub. He is surivved by his wife of 56 years, Lassie, and his three children, Chris (Steve) Mank, Dee Summers (Chad Kraig), and Arne (Nikki) Summers; grandchildren, Katie (Andrew) Light, Jenn Dunn-Weaver, Amanda Summers (Joey Hardy), and Bailey Summers and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Aubrielle, Annestasia, and Ryder. We wish to thank our exceptional Hospice Care Team for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 1 - 3:00 p.m. at the Spring Hill Suites, Main Street Room, 236 Main Street. Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close