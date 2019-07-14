Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Borgen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Borgen passed away March 9, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife Marcia of Grand Junction, CO, daughters Wendie (Dean) Elliott of Castle Rock, CO, and Megan (Marshall) Levine of Grand Junction, CO, and son-in-law Eric Britton of Craftsbury, VT. His daughter Laura Britton passed away June 30, 2019. He also has three grandsons, Kiel (Krystin) Britton of Craftsbury, VT, Dustin (Dani) Elliott of Castle Rock, CO and Sean (Nicole) Elliott of Virginia Beach, VA. Twin great-granddaughters are expected later this summer. John's surviving extended family includes his sister Susie Kellogg of Bend, OR and many nephews, nieces and their children. A Celebration of Life is planned for July 20, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Dominguez Hall Third Floor Terrace, Colorado Mesa University, 1248 Houston Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501. Please dress casually and be sure to wear something red, a bright print, or your favorite motorsports attire. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name can be made to the Grand Valley Audubon Society or HopeWest hospice. Light hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be provided, so if you plan to attend please RSVP to Wendie at

John Borgen passed away March 9, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife Marcia of Grand Junction, CO, daughters Wendie (Dean) Elliott of Castle Rock, CO, and Megan (Marshall) Levine of Grand Junction, CO, and son-in-law Eric Britton of Craftsbury, VT. His daughter Laura Britton passed away June 30, 2019. He also has three grandsons, Kiel (Krystin) Britton of Craftsbury, VT, Dustin (Dani) Elliott of Castle Rock, CO and Sean (Nicole) Elliott of Virginia Beach, VA. Twin great-granddaughters are expected later this summer. John's surviving extended family includes his sister Susie Kellogg of Bend, OR and many nephews, nieces and their children. A Celebration of Life is planned for July 20, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Dominguez Hall Third Floor Terrace, Colorado Mesa University, 1248 Houston Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501. Please dress casually and be sure to wear something red, a bright print, or your favorite motorsports attire. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name can be made to the Grand Valley Audubon Society or HopeWest hospice. Light hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be provided, so if you plan to attend please RSVP to Wendie at [email protected] For a full obituary visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries Published in The Daily Sentinel from July 14 to July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close