Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Chaplik. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



March 13, 1939 - May 21, 2019

John was born in Omaha, NE, the first of seven children to John P. Chaplik, Sr. and Hazel Ardith (Stratton) Chaplik. He graduated from Creighton Preparatory High School in Omaha. He served in the Marine Corps for one enlistment and a second one in the U.S.

The family lived in Ames, Iowa for their employment years and John held positions in management in the human services field. After retirement, John and Barbara lived in the Corpus Christi, TX area for several years and then in Hot Springs Village, AR. They have enjoyed residing in Grand Junction for the past 12 years. John was a competent duplicate bridge player, poet, short story writer and dog-lover. He said, "I never met a dog I didn't like".

John died in the Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, UT, after three months of treatment for acute lung disease in local hospitals.

John was predeceased by his parents; sister, Janet Lechner, and brothers, Joseph and James.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Elizabeth Dare (Dana Eckard), Klamath Falls, OR; daughter, Suzanne Rohde (John), Steamboat Springs, CO; grandchildren, Aiden, Asher, and Aubrey Rohde, also of Steamboat Springs; sisters, Judy Leblanc and Janeen Boyer in Omaha, NE, and Jennifer Moyers (Mike) in Des Moines, IA.

John will be sincerely missed by his family and his loyal dogs, Abby Rose, Emily and Bandit. No formal service is planned.

Memorials may be made to Grand Rivers Humane Society, 2651 Highway 50, Grand Junction, 81503.

John Phillip Chaplik, Jr.March 13, 1939 - May 21, 2019John was born in Omaha, NE, the first of seven children to John P. Chaplik, Sr. and Hazel Ardith (Stratton) Chaplik. He graduated from Creighton Preparatory High School in Omaha. He served in the Marine Corps for one enlistment and a second one in the U.S. Army . John married Barbara North and graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in psychology and sociology and later, a master's degree in hospital administration.The family lived in Ames, Iowa for their employment years and John held positions in management in the human services field. After retirement, John and Barbara lived in the Corpus Christi, TX area for several years and then in Hot Springs Village, AR. They have enjoyed residing in Grand Junction for the past 12 years. John was a competent duplicate bridge player, poet, short story writer and dog-lover. He said, "I never met a dog I didn't like".John died in the Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, UT, after three months of treatment for acute lung disease in local hospitals.John was predeceased by his parents; sister, Janet Lechner, and brothers, Joseph and James.He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Elizabeth Dare (Dana Eckard), Klamath Falls, OR; daughter, Suzanne Rohde (John), Steamboat Springs, CO; grandchildren, Aiden, Asher, and Aubrey Rohde, also of Steamboat Springs; sisters, Judy Leblanc and Janeen Boyer in Omaha, NE, and Jennifer Moyers (Mike) in Des Moines, IA.John will be sincerely missed by his family and his loyal dogs, Abby Rose, Emily and Bandit. No formal service is planned.Memorials may be made to Grand Rivers Humane Society, 2651 Highway 50, Grand Junction, 81503. Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army U.S. Marines Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close