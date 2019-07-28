Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Charles Handley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Charles Handley



December 31, 1956 - July 20, 2019



John Charles Handley was born on December 31, 1956, to Cecelia and William Handley in Evansville, IN. He was raised in Danville, IL where John attended Danville High School. John was a member of the band and choir. He then joined the Navy and became a member of the Navy Jazz Band touring internationally. After four years, John attended instrument repair school in Wisconsin and was then hired by Roper Music in Grand Junction, CO. He eventually purchased the store. His store serviced Grand Junction and surrounding cities.



He was a member of the Wiggly Bobs Band, Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra, Habitat for Humanity, and was recently an active volunteer for Red Cross.



He is survived by his brother, Paul (Michelle) Handley of Chandler, AZ; sister, Mary (James Culliton) Verdi of Dalton, MA, and nieces and nephews, Megan, Madilyn, Kristin, Kate, Cole, Emily, Charlie, Trip, Gabe and Julia.



The family would like to thank all of the friends that made his life so enjoyable.



John, your smile, your humor and your huge heart will be forever missed! We love you.



Memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to Red Cross of Grand Junction, CO.



A memorial will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 2 - 5:00 p.m. at Chipeta Golf Course club house.



John Charles HandleyDecember 31, 1956 - July 20, 2019John Charles Handley was born on December 31, 1956, to Cecelia and William Handley in Evansville, IN. He was raised in Danville, IL where John attended Danville High School. John was a member of the band and choir. He then joined the Navy and became a member of the Navy Jazz Band touring internationally. After four years, John attended instrument repair school in Wisconsin and was then hired by Roper Music in Grand Junction, CO. He eventually purchased the store. His store serviced Grand Junction and surrounding cities.He was a member of the Wiggly Bobs Band, Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra, Habitat for Humanity, and was recently an active volunteer for Red Cross.He is survived by his brother, Paul (Michelle) Handley of Chandler, AZ; sister, Mary (James Culliton) Verdi of Dalton, MA, and nieces and nephews, Megan, Madilyn, Kristin, Kate, Cole, Emily, Charlie, Trip, Gabe and Julia.The family would like to thank all of the friends that made his life so enjoyable.John, your smile, your humor and your huge heart will be forever missed! We love you.Memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to Red Cross of Grand Junction, CO.A memorial will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 2 - 5:00 p.m. at Chipeta Golf Course club house. Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close