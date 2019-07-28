John Charles Handley
December 31, 1956 - July 20, 2019
John Charles Handley was born on December 31, 1956, to Cecelia and William Handley in Evansville, IN. He was raised in Danville, IL where John attended Danville High School. John was a member of the band and choir. He then joined the Navy and became a member of the Navy Jazz Band touring internationally. After four years, John attended instrument repair school in Wisconsin and was then hired by Roper Music in Grand Junction, CO. He eventually purchased the store. His store serviced Grand Junction and surrounding cities.
He was a member of the Wiggly Bobs Band, Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra, Habitat for Humanity, and was recently an active volunteer for Red Cross.
He is survived by his brother, Paul (Michelle) Handley of Chandler, AZ; sister, Mary (James Culliton) Verdi of Dalton, MA, and nieces and nephews, Megan, Madilyn, Kristin, Kate, Cole, Emily, Charlie, Trip, Gabe and Julia.
The family would like to thank all of the friends that made his life so enjoyable.
John, your smile, your humor and your huge heart will be forever missed! We love you.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to Red Cross of Grand Junction, CO.
A memorial will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 2 - 5:00 p.m. at Chipeta Golf Course club house.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 28, 2019