John Charles Mansheim, born September 4, 1938 in Salida, Colorado, died July 4, 2019 in Grand Junction, Colorado. The Mansheim family was well known in the Salida area for mining and the entrepreneurial spirit of John's father, Frank Mansheim, who with his wife Caroline (Otte) raised John and his six siblings. John graduated from St. Joseph's School and Salida High School, enlisted in the US Army (1956-1959, stationed two years in France) returned to Colorado to work and attend the University of Colorado part-time. In 1963, John joined the Salida Police Department, and was the first officer in Salida to attend the police academy. While he did not complete college, he was an avid reader with an incredible knowledge of history and a love of politics. Well-known among peace officers in southern Colorado, he was promoted to captain, and retired from the Salida Police Department in 1983. The family relocated to Grand Junction in 1995, and John joined Hilltop as a youth coach and a client coordinator before retiring. John is survived by his wife Linda; sons Bradley (Ave), Christopher (Heather), Michael (Billy); grandchildren Darian, Christopher and Emily of Grand Junction, CO, and brothers Frank of Arvada, CO and Richard of Salida, CO. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. in the Granzella Hall followed by inurnment at Fairview Cemetery in Salida, Co. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the John Mansheim Memorial Fund, Alpine Bank, 225 North 5th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501.



