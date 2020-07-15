1/1
John Clark
1989 - 2020
John Clark

February 4, 1989 - July 7, 2020

John Alan Clark born Saturday, February 4, 1989, in Wheatridge, Colorado, and passed away at the age of 31 on July 7, 2020. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. He had a positive impact on everyone he met, and would do anything in his power to help someone even if it cost him greatly to do so.

He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan and a life long bowler. He loved music, video games, his extensive pop figure collection, and spending time with his family and friends. He had an infectious laugh and mischievous personality, and loved to play pranks on his friends.

He is survived by his parents, Michelle, Rowley, and Doug; brothers, Jordan, James, and Cody; grandma, Gladys, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A private family celebration of life will be held on July 13, 2020.

The family would like to thank everyone who reached out to us and offered support during this difficult time. It has given us comfort to know that he was loved so much by so many. He will live in our hearts forever.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 15, 2020.
