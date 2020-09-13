John Dee BrachMay 20, 1954 - September 4, 2020John Dee Brach was born to John D. Brach, Jr., and Arleen T. Brach in Grand Junction, CO, and has resided in Fruita and Mesa County nearly his entire life. He suffered a fatal motorcycle accident near Collbran, CO.He graduated from Fruita High School in 1972. John was previously employed by City Market, and was owner/operator of J-Bar-D Catering (JD's Catering), Brach Packing Company, Johnnie's Tavern and Buckboard Cafe, now J.D's Bar.He was preceded in death by his parents; both sets of grandparents; brothers, Danny Brach and Joseph Brach; nephew, Todd Ball, and numerous aunts and uncles.He is survived by sons, J.D. Brach and Nathan Brach; sisters, Judy Kannard and Geri Riggs (Rocky); grandsons, Cody and Chase Brach, and Dominic Brach; granddaughter, McKayla Brach; aunts, Mary Jane Montoya, and Lucille Green, and numerous nieces and nephews.J.D. was a story-teller extraordinaire, a true gentleman. He was a kind, and giving man who loved you all. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and 4-wheeling. His kindness, boisterous personality, and giving spirit will be forever missed by his family, friends, and this community.Oh how we would love to hear that laugh and see that big smile again!A celebration of life is soon to follow.