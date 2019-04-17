Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Delehanty. View Sign

John Delehanty

February 4, 1942 - April 4, 2019

John Philip Delehanty, III, age 77, died in his home in Grand Junction on April 4, 2019.

Born in New York to John Philip II and Margaret (Ankenbrandt) Delehanty, John grew up in a city environment but early on demonstrated a spirit aligned with nature and adventure. As a child he worked after school to support and tend to a horse in Queens and rode whenever he had a chance. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served on the U.S.S.Wasp. He later graduated with a Bachelor of Science from St. John's University.

John was happiest when living out west. Skiing, fishing, biking, and shooting were some of his favorite activities which he also loved to share with his canine companions. He found what may have been his true calling later in life with children's hippotherapy- physical and occupational therapy with horses. Desert Edge Therapy, Inc. is where he helped foster and promote the hippotherapy program for children suffering from mental and physical disabilities.

John is survived by his children, Colleen and John Phillip IV, and sister, Mary Ellen.

He will be laid to rest at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019

