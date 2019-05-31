Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John DiMarchi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John DiMarchi

December 3, 1918 - May 28, 2019

John DiMarchi passes at 100 years and six months in Grand Junction, CO.

John, born December 3, 1918, died peacefully in his sleep at HopeWest Hospice on May 28, at 11:00 p.m.

He was born in Hibbing, Minnesota, graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1941, and served in the US Navy as a commander of a B-24 bomber in the Pacific theater during WWII. He received the Naval Air Medal for his service. He married Ramona Sather from Cloquet, Minnesota in 1947. He then joined the FBI as a Special Agent, and served from 1947 to 1977, retiring from the NYC and Newark offices. John then started his own corporate security consulting firm and operated that for almost 30 years.

John split most of his post-retirement years between his home in NJ and his vacation home on Perch Lake, MN.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona, in 2008.

John is survived by children, Phil (Melrose, MA); Paul (Grand Junction, CO); David (Colorado Springs, CO); Jack (Seattle, WA); Jim (Honolulu, HI), and Maria (Tifton, GA), as well as ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

John spent time in Tifton, Georgia (with Maria) and Boulder, Colorado (with Paul) while Ramona was in assisted living; he recently relocated to Grand Junction, Colorado to be nearer to most of his children.

His hobbies included playing tennis, working with stained glass, making vinegar, and traveling the world with his wife.

He was a lifelong member of Saint Joseph's Church in Oradell, NJ and served as President of the Bergen County Board of Health for many years.

He lived a full and happy life for over 100 years, and enjoyed a multitude of deep, timeless friendships; his family will be having a private celebration of his life later this summer.

In lieu of flowers or cards, his family requests that we all are considerate, thoughtful and kind.

