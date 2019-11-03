John Gibson Foster
January 2, 1923 - October 28, 2019
John "Poppy" Gibson Foster passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the age of 96.
John was born January 2, 1923, in Mesa, Colorado, the son of Lysle and Mary (Gibson) Foster. After enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Forces in 1943, he served in and became a POW of the European Theatre during WWII, where he was awarded a Bronze Star and numerous other decorations.
John married the love of his life, Wilma H. Burnham, on June 25, 1960, and she preceded him in death.
Survivors include his daughter, Jacquie (Philip) Sawyer; son, Ron Foster; grandson, Chris (Meleta) Baker; seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of John's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be sent to www.martinmortuary.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019