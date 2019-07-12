Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Conrad Cemetery Kalispell Mt. , MT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Hamill Wilson, 78, passed away at home on July 10th, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born November 10, 1940 in Shiro, Texas to the late Hamill and Hortense (Davis) Wilson. John met the love of his life, Barbara Lee Lewis, in Houston, Texas at church at the tender age of 16. They were married two years later and raised four children together. John attended the University of Colorado, Boulder where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees. He spent the majority of his professional life working for the Colorado Division of Employment and retired as Inspector General. He was also a church organist in Texas starting at the age of 15 and played for many years at The First Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction, Colorado and in his retirement community in Casa Grande, Arizona. He was a man of faith, great patience, compassion, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed. John was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Harrell. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Wilson, his sons John Steven and David Edwin Wilson, daughters Carrie Renee (Nichols) and Robyn Lynn (Demny), niece Sherry (Harrell) Grumbles, grandchildren Boone, Tanner, and Luke Wilson, Kelli (Leyte) and Brook Demny, Zane and Claire Nichols, and several great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has designated The American Guild of Organists and HopeWest for memorial contributions. A Celebration of Life service is planned for July 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Monument Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction, Colorado.

John Hamill Wilson, 78, passed away at home on July 10th, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born November 10, 1940 in Shiro, Texas to the late Hamill and Hortense (Davis) Wilson. John met the love of his life, Barbara Lee Lewis, in Houston, Texas at church at the tender age of 16. They were married two years later and raised four children together. John attended the University of Colorado, Boulder where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees. He spent the majority of his professional life working for the Colorado Division of Employment and retired as Inspector General. He was also a church organist in Texas starting at the age of 15 and played for many years at The First Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction, Colorado and in his retirement community in Casa Grande, Arizona. He was a man of faith, great patience, compassion, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed. John was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Harrell. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Wilson, his sons John Steven and David Edwin Wilson, daughters Carrie Renee (Nichols) and Robyn Lynn (Demny), niece Sherry (Harrell) Grumbles, grandchildren Boone, Tanner, and Luke Wilson, Kelli (Leyte) and Brook Demny, Zane and Claire Nichols, and several great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has designated The American Guild of Organists and HopeWest for memorial contributions. A Celebration of Life service is planned for July 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Monument Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction, Colorado. Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 12, 2019

