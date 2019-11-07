Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph Trujillo. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

John Joseph Trujillo



January 28, 1932 - November 1, 2019



John Trujillo passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on November 1, 2019.



John was born to Victor Trujillo and Margarita Montoya in Coal City, Utah on January 28, 1932. He was blessed with sisters, Elsie (Ruben) Leyba, Stella Trujillo, Alice (Isaac) Salas, Oralia "Mary" (Griffin) Sweeney and Grace Cude.



John graduated from Grand Junction High School and enlisted in the United States Navy (1952-1956).



He married his neighborhood sweetheart, Virginia Maldonado. The couple followed with the birth of daughter, Margaret, followed by son, Victor, who passed away days after his premature birth. The family grew with the arrival of daughters, Juanita and Dolores (Dan) Trujillo. John had three grandchildren, John Derrick Brave Eagle (Darion Weybright), Christopher and Jazmine. He was blessed with two great-grandchildren in John Derrick Brave Eagle II and Anevay. Additionally, upon sister Stella's passing, John and Virginia helped care for niece's Linda (Alfonso) Martinez, Margie Delgado and Phyllis (Arnold) Garduno while his sister, Mary, prepared for the girls moving into her home. Juanita and Dolores are forever thankful to have the support of John's nieces, other family and friends who made special visits and/or phone calls to support them in caring for John who remained home. John and Virginia also had extended family in adopted children, Richard Zamora and Peggy Dawson, as well as friends, Mary Thompson and Barb Scheib (who lived with family).



John retired from the United States Postal Service. He and Virginia lived in the El Poso Neighborhood, where he led the development and beautification of the area and was recognized nationally for his leadership. John worked tirelessly at building and renovating his rental properties with his family; it was not rare for John to be driven until the very last hour of going to work. Additionally, John held neighborhood meetings in his backyard and home to discuss furthering the goals of all residents, which led to many working together for neighborhood projects, as well as individual projects. Many would seek John's advice regarding a multitude of matters. As the major land owner, John took serious measures to ensure he sold properties to families who would remain in the neighborhood and take part in helping one another. There is no doubt that John's family, and those he mentored, learned the lessons of hard work, dedication, sacrificing and working together for the betterment of all. John took pride in projects he helped complete during his early years in the construction trade; he would take his family on car rides and show them what he helped build. It was not long before he joined in celebration meals following projects his family led and/or participated in.



John was also a former member of the Latin Anglo Alliance and volunteered with his family at the annual LAA Cinco de Mayo Fiesta dinner and dance and other holiday celebrations. John's family made sure to get both parents to community celebrations so they could join family and friends of multiple generations for some good old fashion fun. The couple hosted meals prepared by family that involved closing down the street, playing music and dancing. Later years showed John holding onto Virginia's wheelchair and pushing her with family holding onto him, while leading the Conga line dance.



John is survived by daughters, Juanita and Dolores; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia; children, Margaret and Victor, and sisters, Elsie, Stella, Alice and Mary. He was baptized Catholic and grew to appreciate other religions of family and friends. At his ultimate time in need, he met and connected with HopeWest Pastor Scott Hogue. There is no doubt Pastor Hogue's last visit and prayer helped John come to final resolution before this journey ended, and his next journey began.



A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road. Burial will follow at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery, 2620 Legacy Way. A memorial dinner will be held at the Clifton Elementary School, 3276 F Road, from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.



The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to HopeWest at



