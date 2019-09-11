Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Mick McDermott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John "Mick" McDermott



July 30, 1940 - September 7, 2019



John McDermott "Mick", loving husband, father, and longtime resident of Grand Junction, CO, passed away September 7, 2019, at HopeWest Care Center due to complications of Alzheimer's. His loving wife and family were by his side the whole way through.



John was born in Corinth, NY, then moved to Denver, CO, at the age of five. John graduated from Waverly High School near Fort Collins, CO, in 1959. While attending Waverly he met the Feltz brothers and started working on their family farm. John was accepted as part of their family.



After graduation John returned to Denver to work for a book binding company. While in Denver, he met the love of his life, Priscilla, and they raised two children together.



John pursued a career selling and teaching real estate, this brought the family to Grand Junction, CO. However, when real estate crashed in the 1980, he returned to his printing and book binding experience. John started working at Suttons Printing, which was later turned into Pyramid, where John happily retired.



John loved his family, hiking, camping, kayaking, bird watching, photography, and gardening. He also had a passion for fly tying and fly fishing with his fishing buddy and brother-in-law, Joe Mobley.



John had one granddaughter, Lauren Patrick, whom he loved dearly and always looked forward to spending time with her. He enjoyed going to many of her dance recitals, and helping through her schoolwork.



John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret McDermott; foster mother, Florence Henander; son, Rocco McDermott, and his best friend, Bill Brenner.



He is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla; daughter, Tracie (Doug) Patrick; granddaughter, Lauren Patrick, all of Grand Junction, CO; brother, Edward (Grace) McDermott of Arlington, TX; foster brothers, Paul (Linda) Feltz of Brush, CO; Tom (Kathy) Feltz of Jasper, IN, and Mike (Jessica) Feltz of Fort Collins, CO.



John will be missed by his family and friends and will always be remembered for being a helpful and kind-natured man.



Donations can be made to HopeWest in Grand Junction, CO.



John "Mick" McDermottJuly 30, 1940 - September 7, 2019John McDermott "Mick", loving husband, father, and longtime resident of Grand Junction, CO, passed away September 7, 2019, at HopeWest Care Center due to complications of Alzheimer's. His loving wife and family were by his side the whole way through.John was born in Corinth, NY, then moved to Denver, CO, at the age of five. John graduated from Waverly High School near Fort Collins, CO, in 1959. While attending Waverly he met the Feltz brothers and started working on their family farm. John was accepted as part of their family.After graduation John returned to Denver to work for a book binding company. While in Denver, he met the love of his life, Priscilla, and they raised two children together.John pursued a career selling and teaching real estate, this brought the family to Grand Junction, CO. However, when real estate crashed in the 1980, he returned to his printing and book binding experience. John started working at Suttons Printing, which was later turned into Pyramid, where John happily retired.John loved his family, hiking, camping, kayaking, bird watching, photography, and gardening. He also had a passion for fly tying and fly fishing with his fishing buddy and brother-in-law, Joe Mobley.John had one granddaughter, Lauren Patrick, whom he loved dearly and always looked forward to spending time with her. He enjoyed going to many of her dance recitals, and helping through her schoolwork.John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret McDermott; foster mother, Florence Henander; son, Rocco McDermott, and his best friend, Bill Brenner.He is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla; daughter, Tracie (Doug) Patrick; granddaughter, Lauren Patrick, all of Grand Junction, CO; brother, Edward (Grace) McDermott of Arlington, TX; foster brothers, Paul (Linda) Feltz of Brush, CO; Tom (Kathy) Feltz of Jasper, IN, and Mike (Jessica) Feltz of Fort Collins, CO.John will be missed by his family and friends and will always be remembered for being a helpful and kind-natured man.Donations can be made to HopeWest in Grand Junction, CO. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close