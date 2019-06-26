Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Scott Trotter. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

John Scott Trotter passed away on June 20, 2019. John was born on November 8, 1949 in Denver, Colorado and John remained a lifelong Colorado resident. He grew up in Denver as the third child of Glenn and Eleanor Trotter. John's father tragically passed away in 1963. John's mother Eleanor remarried Don Richards when John was 15 and John developed a close bond with Don. Don was a man that John loved and admired very much. John went to stay with his Uncle Clint and Aunt Helen in Jackson, Wyoming for an extended period of time in 1966. This stay in Wyoming would prove to be one of the most transformative events in John's life because it was during this time that he met Glenda Larkin. John and Glenda were married on April 4, 1970 and spent the first years of their marriage in Golden, Colorado until John was drafted into the US Army in June of the same year to fight the war in Vietnam. John served with distinction in the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1976. Upon returning from service, John and Glenda continued building their life together in Golden, Colorado. John went back to his job at what was then called Coors Porcelain, a company that he would eventually work at for 38 years. John and Glenda moved to Grand Junction in 1981 with their three children. John was very active in the community. He is a past member of the Grand Junctions Lions Club and served on the boards of both Hilltop Community Resources and the Mesa County Workforce Center. After retiring, John and Glenda spent their time chasing the sun in search of 70-degree weather. They traveled in their motor home to Yuma, Arizona during the winter months and to Star Valley Ranch in Thayne, Wyoming during the summer months. The rest of their time was spent at home in Grand Junction. John was an avid golfer and he loved his adventures in the sun because they allowed him to golf throughout the year. These trips were not just about golf though, John and Glenda developed tight bonds with many people in both Yuma and Star Valley and John cherished the camaraderie he experienced with his fellow 70-degree-weather chasers. John was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March of this year. Although, he fought this dreadful disease with his signature courage and tenacity, it ultimately proved too much for his body to bear. John will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. John is survived by Glenda, his wife of 49 years; his daughter and son-in-law Minde and Rick Harper and their two children Jac and Sam; his son and daughter-in-law Matt and Morgan Trotter and their two children Madison and Cohen; his son Chris Trotter and his partner Chad Mayrose; his 100-year-old mother Eleanor Richards; and his three sisters Marylou Garscin, Sharon Baldwin, and Cindi Groen and their families. John was preceded in death by his step-father Don Richards and his grandson Peter Harper. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday June 29, 2019 at the chapel at Canyon View Vineyards Church. The services are open to anyone who knew John or his family. John's family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, people place a donation in his name with the Wings of Hope for Pancreatic Research Foundation. Wings of Hope is a foundation dedicated to raising awareness and funds for cancer research at the University of Colorado Cancer Center. Donations can be made online at http://www.wingsofhopepcr.org/donate.html Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

