John William Dalton



April 19, 1947 - October 29, 2019



John William Dalton passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Denver, CO.



He was born April 19, 1947, to Michael and Evelyn Rose Cozzi. When he was six, John and his younger sister, Dianne, were adopted by Richard and Elizabeth Dalton. The Daltons were an Air Force family and lived where Richard was stationed in Colorado Springs, North Dakota, New York, the Netherlands, and France.



John graduated from Toul High School in France in 1965. He earned degrees from Mesa Junior College in Grand Junction, Colorado, The Colorado College in Colorado Springs, and a Juris Doctorate from CU Boulder where he was president of his third-year law school class. John practiced law in Colorado for 44 years. He opened his law practice in Durango in 1975, moved the practice to Buena Vista in 1989, and continued to serve clients there until his retirement earlier this year.



While at Mesa College, John met Linda Post, who he lovingly referred to as his bride. They married in 1978.



John enjoyed golfing where he made several enduring friendships. He was an avid reader and relentlessly studied history. He was fond of being outdoors and especially liked doing seasonal projects at his farm in Ignacio, CO.



John is survived by his wife, Linda; sister, Dianne (Norman) Gutzmer of Grand Prairie, TX; sisters-in-law, Ann Hawthorne, Reva (Sonny) Terrell, and Vera (David) Terrell; nieces, Joanna Gutzmer, Brett Terrell, Angelina Terrell, Frances Terrell, and Kate Hawthorne, and nephews, Keith Terrell and David (Melissa) Gutzmer. He is further survived by grand-nephew, Klive Terrell and grand-nieces, Grace Rooks, Madison Gutzmer, and Melody Gutzmer.



John's astute observations, generosity, evenhandedness, and wit continue to be deeply admired. A celebration of John's life will be held in June, 2020, in Buena Vista. Details will be shared on the website,



John was an organ donor. Our deepest thanks to the staff at Animas Surgical Hospital, the intensive care and cardiac staff members at Mercy Medical Center in Durango, and at St. Anthony's Hospital in Denver.

