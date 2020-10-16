1/1
John Yeoman
1950 - 2020
John Yeoman

June 29, 1950 - October 13, 2020

John Dennis Yeoman was born June 29, 1950, and died October 13, 2020, at his home in Mack, Colorado, due to complications of Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia.

John was born in New Castle, Colorado, and grew up there playing basketball, football and performing in the The Raspberry Bedspread band. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after high school and served from 1969 - 1973, including Vietnam, earning numerous medals. After his military service John worked for the Colorado Department of Employment in Glenwood Springs and then opened his own business, Employer Representatives, in Grand Junction, Colorado.

He positively impacted people throughout his life and was a genuinely kind and loving man. John enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting. He particularly loved golfing on the beautiful western Colorado courses with his friends, nephew Joe, children, and grandchildren.

John was predeceased by parents, Molly and Richard Yeoman of New Castle, Colorado. He is survived and dearly missed by his wife, Barbara A. Yeoman; daughters, Melissa Medina (Waid), Tally Yeoman, and Julia Mulkay (Mike); his grandson and adopted son, Joshua C. Yeoman; granddaughter, Samantha Medina; grandsons, Wyatt Sullivan and Cash Hannah; sisters, Arda Talbot, Salt Lake City, Utah; Wilma Perkes-Mason (Ron Mason), Phoenix, Arizona, and Patricia Jensen (Russell), Rifle, Colorado; brother, Nobel Yeoman (Joy), Silt, Colorado; in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Military Honors Service will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, Grand Junction, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice, Grand Junction, CO.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2020.
