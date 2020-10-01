Jon Alan JacksiAugust 15, 1943 - September 29, 2020Jon Alan Jacksi, 77, died on September 29, 2020, at home in Grand Junction. He was the husband of Sharon Jacksi. They shared 37 years of marriage and adventure together.Born in south Chicago, he was the son of John and Yolanda Jacksi. He was an Industrial Engineer by profession and held positions at Complex Tooling and Plastic Tooling Aids in Longmont, Colorado. While at these companies, he developed a computerized purchasing program. He also owned an HVAC company for several years in Longmont.Jon enjoyed many hobbies including woodworking, kite building, archery, and ship model building. Enduring activities were sailing and motor boating, owning several boats throughout his life. He and his family enjoyed Horsetooth Reservoir and Lone Tree Reservoir near Fort Collins for many years. Boating in the Puget Sound and Caribbean were lasting memories for Jon. Jon was known for his storytelling, his love of music, his interest in classic cars and was the consummate "Mr. Fix It."One of the ways Jon showed his love for his family was his building of family homes. The original home in Pinewood Springs, Colorado, was a remodel of a cabin to a three bedroom home. Later he oversaw the construction of a new mountain home in Pinewood where he and his family lived for many years. After moving to Grand Junction in the early 2000s, he remodeled his and Sharon's retirement home.He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Kim and her husband, Tim; grandsons, Liam and Matias; and stepson, Benjamin and his wife, Rebekah and their children, Rylan, Sean and Carys. He was predeceased by his first wife, Helen; baby son, Jon Thomas; his parents, John and Yolanda Jacksi; and brother, Phil.Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to MDS Client Fund, Karis "The House", or Hope West Childrens Services. A private memorial service will be held and interment of ashes at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boulder.