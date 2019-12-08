Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Curtis Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jon Curtis Thomas



February 20, 1941 - November 27, 2019



Jon Curtis Thomas, 78, of Grand Junction, CO, died November 27, 2019, at Hopewest Hospice, after a brief battle with cancer.



Born February 20, 1941, in Terre Haute, IN, he was the son of Dorothy Dale Moore and Curtis Gilbert Thomas.



He retired in 1995 from Coors Container Company after serving 28 years as a quality control specialist in manufacturing.



He enjoyed Nascar, rodeos, camping, and fishing. He loved to make people laugh, and was known for his quick wit and dedication to his family. He worked hard all of his life, even after retirement to build a great life for himself and wife, Cynthia.



Jon is survived by wife, Cynthia Thomas; children, Steve Johnson (Trish) of Craig CO; Dale Johnson of Grand Junction, CO, and Laurie Bohne (Mark) of Quincy, IL; 21 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.



Following cremation, graveside services will be held in Craig, CO at a later date.



The family would like to thank the entire staff of HopeWest Hospice Care Center for the special care and attention they gave to Jon and his family during this difficult time. We will never forget you.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction.



