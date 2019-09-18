Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonni Joy McFadden. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Brown's Funeral Service Send Flowers Obituary

Jonni Joy McFadden



December 22, 1956 - September 15, 2019



Jonni Joy McFadden, age 62, died on September 15, 2019, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born December 22, 1956, in Canon City, CO, she was the daughter of the late John Javernick and Neva Javernick. Jonni graduated from Mesa State College, in Grand Junction, CO.



She had been employed as a Registered Nurse in the medical field for over 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, listening to music, watching the Denver Broncos, and caring for her children and grandchildren.



She was funny, passionate, strong, and most of all loving.



She had a strong faith in God, and her work as a nurse helped her to always put others first and to love with her whole heart.



Jonni was preceded in death by father, John Javernick; mother, Neva Javernick, and sisters, Bonnie Javernick and Myrna Leonard. Jonni is survived by sons, Jon-David McFadden (Tiffany); Ryan McFadden (Rachel), and daughter, Amanda Martinez-McFadden (Rogelio), and sisters, Jesse Brunger, Sharon Moschetti, Sandy Boss, and Debi Holler. She was also survived by four grandchildren.



Memorial services will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Brown's Funeral Service.



