Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450

Jose Bernie Marquez



July 2, 1937 - July 25, 2019



Jose Bernie Marquez, 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a brief illness.



Bernie was born to Jorge and Celia Marquez in LaGarita, CO, one of 13 children. He and many of his brothers, cousins, and nephews sheared sheep north along the Rocky Mountains into Canada. Bernie married Connie Trujillo October 27, 1961. They had three children and settled in Fruita, CO. Bernie continued to shear sheep and worked road construction as a heavy equipment operator for Corn Construction and retired with Elam Construction after 36 years.



Bernie is survived by his wife, Connie; sons, Armand Marquez of Tulsa, OK, and Eric (Jenny) Marquez of Grand Junction, CO, and daughter, Doreen (Tom) Matelski of Fruita, CO. He had nine grandchildren, Domonique (Thomas) Cunningham, Courtney and Erynn Marquez all of Kansas; Gabrielle and Emily Marquez, Stephanie Stafford, Richard Matelski and Jack Stegeman all of the Grand Valley, and Ashley Matelski of South Dakota; great-grandchildren, Hunter Lahue and Jillian Stafford of Fruita; brother, Arnald Marquez of Grand Junction, and sister, Liz Smith of Glenrock, WY.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Johnny, Dave, Balmer, Dan, and Phil, and sisters, Eva, Lucy, Mary Ellen, Plasida, and Jane.



A Catholic memorial Mass has already taken place at Sacred Heart Church in Fruita, CO, on July 30, 2019, officiated by Reverend Samual Auta. Services in care of Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.



