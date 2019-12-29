Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose L. Gallegos. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Jose L. Gallegos



November 2, 1939 - December 20, 2019



Dr. Jose Luz Gallegos was born on November 2, 1939, to Jake and Ella Gallegos in Los Valdezes, CO.



He is survived by his wife, Victoria Gallegos and six children, Jose Jr. Gallegos (Peggy), Matthew Gallegos (Tori), Mac Anthony Gallegos (Roxane), Marquita Gallegos (Adelmo), Eric Gallegos (Becky) and step-daughter, Roberta Moore (Lance). He is also survived by Aunt Lillian Gonzales; brothers, Jake Gallegos, Gene Gallegos, and Willy Harold, and sisters, Marcella Manis Gallegos, Lorraine Cyr (Paul), and Lupe Simmons. Jose leaves behind 27 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by parents, Jake and Ella; grandmother, Rufina Gallegos; brothers, Isaac Gallegos and Soloman Gallegos; sisters, Dorothy Byrd and Lydia Bennett; step-son, Tommy Abeyta; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.



He retired as a Professor from Mesa State College. His hobbies included hand gliding, handball, gambling, and he loved watching the Broncos play!



Jose was involved in many worthy charities. He played guitar, accordion, and piano while his wife sang in the Mariachi choir.



Jose found solace in the Catholic Church and is resting after a long battle with Cancer, with the loving support of his family by his side.



Special thanks to Kimberly Pachl and HopeWest.



A gathering will take place Monday, December 30, 2019, 5:00 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast with a rosary starting at 6:00 p.m. Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with inurnment to follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery. After the cemetery a lunch will be provided back at St. Joseph's.



