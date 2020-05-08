Jose Oliver Archuleta
1932 - 2020
Jose Oliver Archuleta

December 1, 1932 - May 3, 2020

Oliver Archuleta, 87, passed away, Sunday, May 3, 2020, surrounded by his family at home in Grand Junction, Colorado.

He was born in El Rito, NM, to Ramon and Flora (Silva) Archuleta. He moved to Fruita, Colorado, in 1946 where he later met the love of his life, Beatrice (Bernal) Archuleta. The couple married on September 20, 1954, and were married for 65 years. They had six children.

He was a Navy Veteran and worked as a Vocational Instructor for the Job Corps for 30 years in Collbran, Colorado. He loved to take care of his yard and garden, and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Beatrice of Grand Junction; Wanda Swofford of Fruita; Becky (Gary) Miller of Grand Junction; Linda (Gary) Nichols of Craig, CO; Oliver Archuleta Jr. of San Diego, CA, and Lori (Boyd) Franklin of Grand Junction; brother, Adonice Silva of Albuquerque, NM; 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by son, Anthony Archuleta; granddaughter, Kimberly Burtard; grandson, Garrett Swofford; sister, Mary Valdez, as well as his parents.

He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for many years and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.

Services will be at a later date.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 8, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Gladys
Family
May 9, 2020
Cousin Beatrice and family. Siento Mucho. I always enjoyed visiting with you guys at Mom Beatrice and Dad Petes home in El Rito. My parents also, so truly enjoyed your visits and talking with you. Olivar left us some wonderful memories that we will cherish. Vaya con Dios Primo, y Descanse en Paz.
Isadora
Family
May 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marylin Baca
Family
May 8, 2020
He gave me a ride to work at the Job Corps when it was his week to drive his Black Volkswagen with all the miles. He and his friends were very kind to me on my first Summer job!
Harold Harris
Acquaintance
