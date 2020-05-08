Jose Oliver Archuleta



December 1, 1932 - May 3, 2020



Oliver Archuleta, 87, passed away, Sunday, May 3, 2020, surrounded by his family at home in Grand Junction, Colorado.



He was born in El Rito, NM, to Ramon and Flora (Silva) Archuleta. He moved to Fruita, Colorado, in 1946 where he later met the love of his life, Beatrice (Bernal) Archuleta. The couple married on September 20, 1954, and were married for 65 years. They had six children.



He was a Navy Veteran and worked as a Vocational Instructor for the Job Corps for 30 years in Collbran, Colorado. He loved to take care of his yard and garden, and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing.



He is survived by his wife, Beatrice of Grand Junction; Wanda Swofford of Fruita; Becky (Gary) Miller of Grand Junction; Linda (Gary) Nichols of Craig, CO; Oliver Archuleta Jr. of San Diego, CA, and Lori (Boyd) Franklin of Grand Junction; brother, Adonice Silva of Albuquerque, NM; 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by son, Anthony Archuleta; granddaughter, Kimberly Burtard; grandson, Garrett Swofford; sister, Mary Valdez, as well as his parents.



He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for many years and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.



Services will be at a later date.



