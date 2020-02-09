Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Barry Droskin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Barry Droskin



December 6, 1945 - January 27, 2020



Joseph Barry Droskin went home with the Lord, Monday, January 27, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado.



Joe was born December 6, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York, to Morris Droskin and Violet Adamson Droskin. He grew up in McCook, Nebraska and was a graduate of the University of Nebraska, Kearney, earning his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration while also serving in the Army National Guard.



Joe was married to the love of his life, Cheryl Peterson, in 1965. He worked in the banking industry for 30 years. He cherished his three kids and eight grandchildren, and never missed any of their sporting events, concerts, school plays and award ceremonies.



Joe artistically hand crafted custom bows, arrows and beautiful knives, all from recycled materials. He loved fishing with his wife, Cheryl, and hunting pheasant with his son, Brad, and his cherished springer spaniels.



Even when leukemia and chemo robbed him of most of his strength, Joe bravely stood tall, helping others to the very end. Now it's Joe's turn to be rescued and saved, and Christ the Lord and Savior has finally healed him.



Joe is survived by his wife, Cheryl Droskin; children, Craig Droskin, and Milinda Taylor; sister, Beth Elliott, and grandchildren, Holly, Ridge, Caelyn, Destin, Kamden, Dakota, Garret, and Abigail.



He was preceded in death by son, Brad Droskin, and parents, Morris and Violet Droskin.



A Memorial service will take place February 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Vineyard Community Church, 2711 Unaweep Ave., Grand Junction, CO.



