In the early morning of June 9, 2019, Joseph Donald Biocic passed away peacefully at the age of 81. Don, as he preferred to be called was born in 1938 to George and Mande. Don was born in Chicago, Illinois and even in his last years fondly referred to it as "home". He moved to Colorado in 1976. Don never forgot the sights and landmarks of Chicago and preferred much of his current home to be decorated in Chicago Bulls, Bears & Cub paraphernalia. Don was originally employed by Strive, formally known as Mesa Developmental Services and in his later years happily retired. Don had a fondness for the out-of-doors and could be found sitting on the porch or patio of his home whenever the weather allowed. Don liked to peruse books about Chicago and car magazines. He was an avid saver of coins and dollar bills even when it may not add up to much. Don's family is Croatian and he took pride in his heritage. Don's home staff and caregivers were kind in making him Croatian main dishes. Don also listened to Croatian music that he said brought back memories. Chocolate milk, root beer and chocolate cake were also some of his favorites. Don's faith was always of importance to him and the visitors from the Catholic Church could often be found weekly at his home. Don is preceded in death by his Parents, three Sisters and 4 Brothers. Many thanks to the staff at STRIVE/Mesa Developmental Services for their years of care and dedication to Don's well-being. A local memorial service will be held at 10:00AM on July 17, 2019 at the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens. In lieu of flowers monetary donations can be made to HopeWest, 3090 North 12th Street, #B Grand Junction, CO 81506 or STRIVE, 790 Wellington Avenue Grand Junction, CO 81501. Interment will be at a later date in Chicago. Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

