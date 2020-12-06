Joseph Gilbert GallegosMay 28, 1947 - December 2, 2020Joseph Gilbert Gallegos, 73, died peacefully in his home on December 2, 2020, in Grand Junction, CO.Joe was born May 28, 1947, in Grand Junction, CO, to parents, Joe and Sally Gallegos, alongside his sisters, Linda, Jeannie, Lola, Darlene, Jessica, and Lisa; brother, Marvin, and aunt, Esther Macias. Joe was raised by his grandparents, Sandy and Jenny Meira. He was a hard working man throughout his life, he loved his MASH tv show, old western movies, oldies music stations and his morning coffee.Joe is survived by his loving wife, Marie Gallegos, who was by his side for 58 years. He had four children who he loved dearly, Rick, Tina, Mario, and Carla; their spouses, Jamie, Rocky and Debra. His grandchildren always made his days brighter, Jaron, Hayley, Kaisha, Mario, Ciara, Alyssa, Cross, Paris, Dominick, Ayden, and Grayson and their spouses, Dylan, Jeff, Elisia, and Logan; his great-grandchildren, who held a very special place in his heart, Elijah Joseph, Kasen, Zarayiah and Baby Groves.Joe's family will miss the nicknames he gave everyone, his stubbornness, his smile that could light up a room, his memorable stories about his adventurous life, his love for The Beatles, and his red truck that his grandchildren will cherish riding in the back of forever.A big thank you to HopeWest for taking special care of him during his final days. Joe will be missed forever!A graveside service will be held December 8, 1:00 p.m., at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery. A special open house gathering will be held afterwards at the Sparks residence, 2939 Sylvia Lane, Grand Junction, CO 81504.