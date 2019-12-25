Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Gimpel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Gimpel



August 7, 1938 - October 19, 2019



Joseph Gimpel Jr. was born to Joseph Gimple and Mary (Troyer) Gimple in Sego, Utah. They moved to Palisade in 1950. Joe attended Palisade High School, was active in drama and took state in wrestling his senior year. Joe enlisted in the Navy, then relocated to Chicago and from there on to New York City, where he lived for the last 58 years.



He married Phyllis Bash (the love of his life), a concert singer and actress, and they have one daughter, Erica. They were proud of her acting accomplishments in the original TV series, "Fame" and in the most recent series "God Friended Me."



Joe had a tremendous personality, a contagious smile, and of course a deep thinker, which produced pages of poetry. He was a talented actor, writer, singer, and loved the entertainment field. He touched the hearts of everyone that met him.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rosemary Harper. He is survived by wife, Phyllis and daughter, Erica; sisters, Joan Rhyne, Carol (Chuck) Rose, Kathy (John) Roberts, and Jeannie Sevano; nephews, Joe Rhyne, Art (Jera) Zinko, and Jon (Farrah) Roberts; niece, Kimberly (Ray) Gedstad, and numerous great nephews and nieces.



A celebration of life was held at SGI - USA New York Culture Center on December 14, and per his request, his ashes were scattered in the Hudson River in New York City and Sego, Utah.



Joe will be deeply missed by family and friends. He will be in our hearts forever.

Joseph GimpelAugust 7, 1938 - October 19, 2019Joseph Gimpel Jr. was born to Joseph Gimple and Mary (Troyer) Gimple in Sego, Utah. They moved to Palisade in 1950. Joe attended Palisade High School, was active in drama and took state in wrestling his senior year. Joe enlisted in the Navy, then relocated to Chicago and from there on to New York City, where he lived for the last 58 years.He married Phyllis Bash (the love of his life), a concert singer and actress, and they have one daughter, Erica. They were proud of her acting accomplishments in the original TV series, "Fame" and in the most recent series "God Friended Me."Joe had a tremendous personality, a contagious smile, and of course a deep thinker, which produced pages of poetry. He was a talented actor, writer, singer, and loved the entertainment field. He touched the hearts of everyone that met him.Joe was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rosemary Harper. He is survived by wife, Phyllis and daughter, Erica; sisters, Joan Rhyne, Carol (Chuck) Rose, Kathy (John) Roberts, and Jeannie Sevano; nephews, Joe Rhyne, Art (Jera) Zinko, and Jon (Farrah) Roberts; niece, Kimberly (Ray) Gedstad, and numerous great nephews and nieces.A celebration of life was held at SGI - USA New York Culture Center on December 14, and per his request, his ashes were scattered in the Hudson River in New York City and Sego, Utah.Joe will be deeply missed by family and friends. He will be in our hearts forever. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close