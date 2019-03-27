Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Hale. View Sign

Joseph N. Hale

March 30, 1941 - March 19, 2019

Joseph N. Hale, Fruita farmer and retired Air Force major, passed away on March 19, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Joe grew up in Clarksville, Texas, and earned a degree in Agricultural Engineering from Texas A&M University. After graduation, he joined the USAF and flew F-4C fighter planes in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. Joe often talked about his time in Vietnam, but he never mentioned his commendations for that service. He was both a military and civilian flight instructor, and he maintained his FAA certification for several years.

Joe retired from the military in 1990, and the family moved to a farm north of Fruita, where Joe and his wife, Carol, grew alfalfa, corn, vegetables, and grass hay. Joe was skilled in woodworking and welding, and designed and built his barn and shop.

Joe is survived by Carol, his wife of 48 and one half years; daughters, Becky and Sherry; grandchildren, Morgan, Malcolm, and Miranda; brothers, Jack and Guy; sister, Cindy; close friends, Mary and Clee Sealing, and his beloved cat, Buddy.

Joe is now hanging out at the Co-op in the sky, talking with other farmers about water, weeds, and the weather.



