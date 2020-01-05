Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Leo Haber. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Leo Haber



November 18, 1942 - December 27, 2019



Joseph Leo Haber passed away at his home on December 27, 2019. He was 77.



Joseph was born on November 18, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Nicholas and Adeline (Ziarra) Haber. He spent his childhood in Pennsylvania and Florida, and in 1958 he graduated from Saint John the Apostle School in Hialeah, Florida. In 1964, he joined the US Navy, and was honorably discharged after six months.



Joseph married Sharon Whadford, and after their divorce he went on to marry Anita Hall, who predeceased him in 2001. Joseph was a bridge operator for the government, and later worked in investments. He lived in Paonia for a time, then settled in Fruita, where he spent the last 35 years.



Joseph was a sports car enthusiast, and even spent some time as a race car driver. He also loved airplanes, sci-fi, and was interested in new technology. He was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church.



Joseph is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Mark) Coulter of Indian Head, Maryland; sons, Charles (Ginger) Haber of Golden, and Leo (Marci) Haber of Fruita; 24 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents; daughter, Samanthia Haber; wife, Anita Haber, and one sister.



A visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fruita. Rosary begins at 10:00 a.m., Funeral Mass is at 11:00 a.m. A committal service will follow at New Elmwood Cemetery.



