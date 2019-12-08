Joseph Michael "Mike" Ralston
June 11, 1947 - November 22, 2019
Joseph Michael "Mike" Ralston, 72, of Collbran, Colorado, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, surrounded by family.
Mike was born June 11, 1947, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Joseph Mark and Elizabeth Louise Ralston. Beginning in junior high Mike's parents would send him west on a train from Ohio to spend summers working ranches in Arizona with his uncle, John Andrews, and Colorado with the Green family.
After graduating from Taft High School in 1965, he joined the US Marine Corps, serving from 1966-1968. In 1971 he married Kimberly Ann Von Stein and together they returned to western Colorado, where he worked for various ranchers in the Plateau Valley area before leasing and eventually purchasing a ranch south west of Collbran. For over 40 years Mike took great pride in representing local ranchers, negotiating and organizing calf contracts with the NFO and later with Central States Cattle Company. Mike also enjoyed breeding and raising American quarter horses and was a long time member of the Plateau Valley Roping Club.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kim; son, Aaron Ralston and his wife, Meg; grandchildren, Parker and Colter Ralston; brother, Pat Ralston and his wife, Chrisy; niece, Jourdan, and nephews, Nathan, Nicholas and Matthew.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14 in Mesa at the Mesa Community Center at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019