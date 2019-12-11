Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Pat Ulibarri. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Pat Ulibarri



November 19, 1953 - December 7, 2019



Joseph "Joe" Pat "Paco" Ulibarri, 66, passed away peacefully on December 7, surrounded by family and the love of his life, Martha Kay Ulibarri (Novotny).



Born November 19, 1953, in Grand Junction Colorado, he was the son of Joseph Ulibarri and Junita Ulibarri (Valdez). Joseph attended Grand Junction High School in Grand Junction, Colorado. He had been employed as a mechanic/welder and fabricator in the oil and gas industry for more than 40 years.



He loved watching football and baseball games at any skill level, many times volunteering his time as a baseball coach for Grand Mesa Little League. If he wasn't home spending quality time with his family, you could find him in the high country hunting or fishing. Above all, he enjoyed mixing the two. Many camping trips in the mountains, with the company of family was an ideal setting for Joseph.



He is preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Juanita Ulibarri, and sister, Margaret Ulibarri. He is survived by his wife, Martha Kay Ulibarri; children, Trina Ulibarri (Amos), Misty and Joseph Ulibarri (Camilla and Sienna); brothers and sisters, Lawerance Ulibarri (Niki) of Grand Junction; Rose Guillen (Jessie) of Grand Junction; Patricia Ulibarri of Grand Junction; Stella Serrano (Jimmy) of Grand Junction; Raymond Ulibarri (Debbie) of Greely, and Robert Ulibarri of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Timothy Ulibarri, Noah Martinez and Angelina Martinez; several nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces.



Celebration of Life will be held Friday December 13, at 3:00 p.m. at Junction Community Church, 2867 Orchard Avenue, Grand Junction, CO.



