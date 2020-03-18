Josephine H. Booker
January 20, 1927 - March 13, 2020
It may have been the Great Depression that brought Josephine (Stassen) Booker to Colorado as a girl, but her legacy is anything but depressing. It is one of love, charity, joy, talent, and shear grit. Jesus welcomed her home on March 13, 2020, to a mansion that was surely hand crafted and probably recycled.
After raising four children with her husband, Joseph, she went on to accomplish even tougher jobs. She was a student, graduating from law school with honors, and she was always a teacher. Jo was a great listener, yet her words of wisdom will pass through generations.
Anyone touched by charitable organizations in the valley was probably touched by Jo. She volunteered throughout her life from CASA to the Visitor's Center. By far her favorite charity is Heifer International, and it is her request that donations be made to them in lieu of flowers. Donations may be given through the Fruita Methodist Church. Join us to celebrate her amazing life at a graveside service on Friday, March 20, at noon at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 18, 2020