Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450

Josh Cantu



September 2, 1953 - November 2, 2019



Josh Cantu Sr., born September 2, 1953 earned his wings after a year long battle with brain cancer on November 2, 2019.



Josh was the fifth out of ten children and born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Jose and Amparo Cantu. Josh lived a good life as a proud US Navy Sailor for 23 years, rising in his career to retire as a Command Master Chief. In his spare time his passion was building race cars and restoring classic cars which he did until his passing.



Josh met his loving wife of 35 years, Debra, while stationed in Hawaii in 1980. Josh was blessed with three children that he dedicated his whole life to - Josh Jr. (Sarah) Cantu, John Anthony (Lupe) Cantu, and Jennifer Quinones, and his grandchildren, Lisa, Jonathan, Hailie, Jade and Nathan.



Josh will be joining his parents and brother, Wally, at the gates of heaven while survived by his wife; children; grandchildren; sisters, Janie, Viola and Gloria; brothers, Carlos, Jose, Luis, Eddie and Jesse along with many more friends and family that all feel shattered by the loss with continued love and longing for the day we meet again. Josh had many wonderful people in his life and in retirement that left a loving impression with kindness and generosity that he gladly took on his journey.



Josh always said, "today is a good day, because you're vertical!" We will all live by this and remember "there is no doubt, in his military mind", that when our destiny and job here is done, we leave. Josh did what he needed and now peacefully rests with a sense of pride and job well done. We know that brightness can only come from an honorable sailor standing proud with happiness in the work he completed.



In lieu of flowers, we ask donations to be made to HopeWest Hospice; that helped the Cantu family.



Services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 10:00 at the Veterans Cemetery.



