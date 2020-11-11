1/1
Joshua Dakota Critchfield
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joshua Dakota Critchfield

December 28, 1994 - November 4, 2020

Joshua Dakota Critchfield, son, brother and uncle, passed away on November 4, 2020.

Joshua was born on December 28, 1994, to Trixie Sena and Dough Critchfield.

Josh loved working on his truck and shooting. He enjoyed snowboarding, graffiti art, drawing, writing, rap, and poetry.

He grew up in Mack, CO. He would hang out at the Colorado Club playing pool and dancing to the juke box. He enjoyed the little things in life. Josh and his little brother, Landon, bonded by driving around and talking.

Services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Friday at 11:00. Following, there will be a lunch at 12:30 p.m., for Joshua at Reed Park in Fruita.

Joshua is preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward Zentmyer.

He is survived by mother, Trixie Sena; father, Doug Critchfield; grandparents, Amelia Zantmyer, Darrell Critchfield, and Anita Odegard; brother, Landon Bond; sisters, Lindsey Goodin, Jessica Mays, Christina Critchfield, Toyna Critchfield and Jennifer Hoerr, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved