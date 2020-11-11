Joshua Dakota Critchfield



December 28, 1994 - November 4, 2020



Joshua Dakota Critchfield, son, brother and uncle, passed away on November 4, 2020.



Joshua was born on December 28, 1994, to Trixie Sena and Dough Critchfield.



Josh loved working on his truck and shooting. He enjoyed snowboarding, graffiti art, drawing, writing, rap, and poetry.



He grew up in Mack, CO. He would hang out at the Colorado Club playing pool and dancing to the juke box. He enjoyed the little things in life. Josh and his little brother, Landon, bonded by driving around and talking.



Services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Friday at 11:00. Following, there will be a lunch at 12:30 p.m., for Joshua at Reed Park in Fruita.



Joshua is preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward Zentmyer.



He is survived by mother, Trixie Sena; father, Doug Critchfield; grandparents, Amelia Zantmyer, Darrell Critchfield, and Anita Odegard; brother, Landon Bond; sisters, Lindsey Goodin, Jessica Mays, Christina Critchfield, Toyna Critchfield and Jennifer Hoerr, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store