1/1
Joshua Eugene Steele
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joshua Eugene Steele

September 10, 1984 - August 8, 2020

Andre Paul Steele

May 12, 1987 - August 8, 2020

It is with deep sadness that we announce brothers, Joshua Eugene Steele and Andre Paul Steele, passed through the Heavenly gates on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Joshua was born on September 10, 1984, in Cortez, CO. He is survived by wife, Christina Steele; mother, Julianne Sheetz; father, Marcus Steele; step-father, Timothy Koch; grandmother, Carole Sheetz; sister, Alishia Steele; uncles, Jim (Allison) and Jerry Sheetz; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and his best furry pal, Eugene.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, W. Paul Sheetz, and nephew, Andre Jr.

Andre was born on May 12, 1987 in Hugoton, KS. He is survived by mother, Julianne Sheetz; step-father, Timothy Koch; son, Antonio Duckworth; daughter, Vanessa Steele; grandmother, Carole Sheetz; uncles, Jim (Allison) and Jerry Sheetz; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Andre Jr., and grandfather, W. Paul Sheetz.

Joshua loved spending time with family and friends. He was an excellent cook. He loved Rock and Roll music. He graduated from Colorado Mesa University in 2018. He dreamt of being a chef on a cruise ship.

Andre loved his children dearly and loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed listening to Hip Hop and R & B music. He graduated from Century High School in 2008. He dreamt of being a musician.

Joshua and Andre enjoyed playing baseball and football. They loved the Pittsburgh Steelers! They had beautiful souls and big hearts. We love and miss them so much! May they fly with the angels.

A memorial service will be held at Orchard Mesa Baptist Church, Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved