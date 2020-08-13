Joshua Eugene SteeleSeptember 10, 1984 - August 8, 2020Andre Paul SteeleMay 12, 1987 - August 8, 2020It is with deep sadness that we announce brothers, Joshua Eugene Steele and Andre Paul Steele, passed through the Heavenly gates on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado.Joshua was born on September 10, 1984, in Cortez, CO. He is survived by wife, Christina Steele; mother, Julianne Sheetz; father, Marcus Steele; step-father, Timothy Koch; grandmother, Carole Sheetz; sister, Alishia Steele; uncles, Jim (Allison) and Jerry Sheetz; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and his best furry pal, Eugene.He is preceded in death by his grandfather, W. Paul Sheetz, and nephew, Andre Jr.Andre was born on May 12, 1987 in Hugoton, KS. He is survived by mother, Julianne Sheetz; step-father, Timothy Koch; son, Antonio Duckworth; daughter, Vanessa Steele; grandmother, Carole Sheetz; uncles, Jim (Allison) and Jerry Sheetz; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Andre Jr., and grandfather, W. Paul Sheetz.Joshua loved spending time with family and friends. He was an excellent cook. He loved Rock and Roll music. He graduated from Colorado Mesa University in 2018. He dreamt of being a chef on a cruise ship.Andre loved his children dearly and loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed listening to Hip Hop and R & B music. He graduated from Century High School in 2008. He dreamt of being a musician.Joshua and Andre enjoyed playing baseball and football. They loved the Pittsburgh Steelers! They had beautiful souls and big hearts. We love and miss them so much! May they fly with the angels.A memorial service will be held at Orchard Mesa Baptist Church, Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.