Joshua Maez
June 14, 1994 - February 26, 2020
Joshua James Maez was born on June 14, 1994, and passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2020.
He was born and spent his life in Grand Junction, Colorado. Josh had a smile that would light up any room he walked into. He had a fantastic sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed spending time outdoors. One of his favorite activities was fishing on the Grand Mesa with his dad. Josh was a very caring person, and his family meant everything to him.
He is survived by his mother, Janice Work Maez; father, Ronald Maez; sister, Mariah Maez Herrera; brothers, Cory and Chad Maez and many nieces and nephews, Zander, Asher, Kenley, Parker, Ronnie, Cruz and Salvador. He is also survived by his faithful dog, JJ, who meant the world to him. Josh was loved by many, and that will never be forgotten.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 11, 2020