JoVeta Darlene "Jo" Perez
1933 - 2020
JoVeta "Jo" Darlene Perez

June 19, 1933 - September 11, 2020

Jo passed away on September 11, 2020, at Larchwood Inns, with the love of her family surrounding her; she was 87.

Jo was born on June 19, 1933, in Canon City, Colorado to Jay Spangler and Evelyn Wales. She married Chuck Perez on June 30, 1949, in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was co-founder of Chuck's Sprinkler Service, established in 1962.

Jo cherished the time she was able to spend with her son, Davey, over the past year. Her passion was taking care of wild birds in her yard. She loved to garden and would spend many hours working to keep her flower garden immaculate.

Jo is survived by her son, Davey (Blanca) Perez of El Paso, Texas; daughters, Cindy (Sam) Valdez of Phoenix, Arizona, and Patty (Steve) Fabrizio of Fruita, Colorado. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Mindy (Adam) Ruland, DJ (Lucy) Perez, Kim (Sal) Espindola, Nikki Fabrizio, Marky Shortess, and Casey (Crissy) Shortess; 20 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Chuck Perez, in 2015, and siblings, Wayne Koontz, Betty Chafin, and Helen Cimino.

She will be dearly missed.

No services will be held.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martin Mortuary
550 North Ave
Grand Junction, CO 81501
9702431538
