Joy Beatrice Allmon



November 10, 1927 - December 8, 2019



Joy Beatrice Allmon, age 92, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away at Mantey Heights Rehabilitation & Care Center on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born the second of four children on November 10, 1927, to Clarence "Jack" Austin and Delores (Richardson) Austin.



A celebration of Joy's life will be officiated by Rev. Larry Kettle at The Rock Church, 2170 Broadway, Grand Junction, Colorado, on December 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., interment to follow at Eckert Cemetery, in Eckert, Colorado.



As a young girl, Joy attended school at the Surface Creek School while living at the "old home place" on the Grand Mesa. After graduation from Eckert High School in 1944, she graduated from cosmetology school in Denver, Colorado, and opened her own beauty shop in Cedaredge.



In 1947 she met the love of her life, Ernest Milton Allmon, and they were married on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1948. In the early years of Joy and Ernie's marriage, they lived in Eckert, Idaho Springs, and Pueblo, Colorado. In 1955 they moved to New Mexico, where they raised their family. Although they loved New Mexico and the wonderful, close friends they made there, they always considered Colorado home and moved back in the early 1970's.



Joy spent her married life as a homemaker, keeping books for her husband's business, sewing, cutting hair, or cleaning the church. She worked side-by-side with her husband renovating two homes, even helping to dig out a foundation to remodel one of them. Whatever task that came her way, she embraced it wholeheartedly.



She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, and friend who was always ready to help, listen, or lend a cup of sugar.



She and her husband believed that teaching children about faith in Jesus was foundational. Wherever they lived she was active in church, working as a Sunday school teacher, and assisting with vacation bible school well into her late 70's.



Joy is survived by her son, Scott (Shawna) Allmon of Grand Junction; Kathie Allmon of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Jeff Allmon of Phoenix, AZ; Jennifer O'Brien of Tacoma, Washington; Beth Simonich of Denver; Mark Zahniser of Denver, and Michael Zahniser of Grand Junction, and six great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by husband, Ernest; parents; siblings, Clarence "Junior" Austin, Dorothy Stengel, and Jack Austin, and son, Donald M. Allmon.



Services have been entrusted to Brown's Cremation and Funeral Service.



