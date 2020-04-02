Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Delight (Hodges) Capp. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Joy Delight (Hodges) Capp



January 12, 1933 - March 31, 2020



Joy Capp was born on January 12, 1933, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Frank and Merle Hodges. She received her wonderful name because her parents, having been married for 11 years without children, were so delighted to finally have a child that her father named her Joy Delight.



After graduating from Tulsa Central High School, Joy married Randall Capp in July 1951. They were married for nearly 68 years, until Randy's death last year. They lived in many places during their marriage including Minneapolis; Denver; New Jersey; Worcestershire, England; Los Angeles; and since 1985, Grand Junction. In addition to living in the United States and England, they also had the opportunity to travel to many countries throughout the world.



Joy had many interests; she was a passionate reader and a collector of books. Her children grew up in houses filled with books, where we could travel anywhere past, present, or future to real or imagined lands just by picking up and opening the pages of a volume. She was also a stained glass artist of considerable talent.



The most important thing in Joy's life was her family. She loved being a mother to her three children, and she really loved being a grandmother. Her five grandchildren all grew up in Grand Junction, and they all have countless happy memories of their times together with their grandma and grandpa.



Joy lived a long and happy life, dying in her home on March 31, 2020, at the age of 87, after a brief bout with cancer. To lose both parents/grandparents/great-grandparents in the space of a year, is devastating to our family, but we are extremely grateful that her suffering was mercifully short-lived as she had only been diagnosed two weeks before her death.



Joy's family would like to thank HopeWest Hospice for all they did to ease the burden in the final two weeks of her life. The HopeWest staff, like all healthcare workers, are under extreme stress right now, but they treated Joy with kindness, compassion, and dignity throughout. They were a great comfort to us all. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Joy's name be made to HopeWest. Also, please give thanks to healthcare and other essential workers who are risking their health and their lives to care for others.



Joy is survived by children, Denise Hight (Steve) of Fruita; Phillip Capp (Nancy) of Grand Junction, and Judith Miller (Les) of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandchildren, Christopher Capp (Michelle), Jennifer Hood (Tony), Tamara Krizman (Jeramie), Stephanie Poust (Aaron), and John Miller, and great-grandchildren, Everly Poust, Benaiah Poust, Shaelie Hood, Kaleo Hood, and Cora Capp. Another great-granddaughter, Joy Krizman, is due in July. She is also survived by brother, Ben Hodges. Lastly, she is survived by her faithful canine companion, Sammy, the big golden Lab, who will miss her deeply.



Joy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She showed us what it is to love freely and completely, and that was her greatest gift.



A private family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



