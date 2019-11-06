Joyce A. Dodson
December 3, 1940 - October 31, 2019
Joyce A. Dodson, 78, of Fruita, CO, passed away October 31, 2019, at HopeWest of Grand Junction.
She was born to Charles and Sylvia Durham on December 3, 1940, in Bryant, OK. Joyce spent her childhood in Pittsburg, CA. She married Ralph Dodson in Pittsburg, CA, on June 14, 1957. She has been a resident of Fruita since 1972. As a housewife her loves were her family, church, and helping others in need. She was a member of Victory Life Church.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph Dodson of Fruita, CO; son, Rick (Tamara) Dodson of Fruita, CO; daughters, Debbie (Doug) Mollett and Karen (Michael) Simons of Grand Junction, CO; mother, Sylvia Durham; brother, Jerry Durham of Longview, WA; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Durham.
A visitation will take place Wednesday, November 6, 10:30 a.m. at Victory Life Church with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at New Elmwood Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 6, 2019