Joyce Ann Corneille passed on to her heavenly Father on the evening of Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was born December 8, 1941, in Grand Junction, CO, the daughter of Wayne Caster, a bus driver for Continental Trailways and Lelia Palmer, a homemaker. Joyce grew up in Grand Junction, met her future husband, Clyde Harold Corneille, Jr., and raised two children, Robert and Mary Anne. She was very proud of her two children, her grandson Joshua, and great-grandson, Elijah and loved to share their accomplishments, great and small, with friends and family. An unapologetic eternal optimist, she always saw the best in people and gave unconditional love to all in her world. She was always quick with a smile and a kind word for friend and stranger alike. She preferred the simpler things in life - time with family and friends, scrapbooking, crafts and art, watching silly English comedies late at night, reading, and the company and affection of her cats. After raising her children, Joyce pursued the next stage of her life and at the young age of 50 she enrolled at Mesa State College. Over the next four years she completed her BA in English Literature. She was an exceptional student, often making the Dean's List. After graduating from college she joined with her sister, Gloria Heitsman, and together they published a series of historical calendars focused on the accomplishments of pioneer women in the Grand Valley and Grand Junction. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Lelia Caster, and brother-in-law, Wayne Heitsman. She is survived by her husband, Clyde Harold Corneille, Jr.; son, Robert(Jennifer); daughter, Mary Anne; grandson, Joshua Hoffman(Shiloh); sister, Gloria Heitsman; foster sister, Irene Frank; niece, Janet Bullock(Russ); great-grandson, Elijah Hoffman, and grand-nephew, Ryan Bullock. Joyce's family would like to thank our friends and extended family for their thoughts prayers, and kind words of support. Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Martin Mortuary, Grand Junction, CO. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to CLAWS for Cats, 2214 Sanford Dr., Unit A5, Grand Junction, CO 81505.



