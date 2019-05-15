Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Clevenger. View Sign Service Information Orchard Mesa Christian Church 2883 Victoria Drive Grand Junction, CO 81503 Memorial service 10:00 AM Orchard Mesa Christian Church 2883 Victoria Drive Grand Junction , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Irene Clevenger

June 11, 1937 - April 25, 2019

Born Joyce Irene Bell in Washington state, Joyce was raised in Oregon and the Bay area of California. She married Ray Clevenger and they bought five acres outside of Feather Falls, CA, where she worked as a dietician and cook for Feather Falls Union School. She also worked in health care. They had six children, Raymond, Debbie, Cheryl, Carol, Trina, and Johnny, as well as 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Joyce and Ray retired to Case Grande, AZ. After 60 years of marriage, Ray passed away and Joyce later moved to Grand Junction, CO. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl; grandchildren, Luke and Corina; two sisters, and two brothers.

A memorial service and potluck will be held in her honor on Saturday, May 18th, at 10:00 a.m. at Orchard Mesa Christian Church, 2883 Victoria Drive, Grand Junction, CO.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to HopeWest Hospice Care Center of Grand Junction or Orchard Mesa Christian Church.

