Joyce H. Hicks

March 20, 1938 - May 5, 2019

Joyce Hicks, 81, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at La Villa Grande Care Center in Grand Junction, CO.

Joyce was born on March 20, 1938, in Grand Junction, CO, to Floyd F. Israel and Helen Thomson Israel. She graduated from Grand Junction High School and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mesa State College. Throughout her nursing career, she worked at St. Mary's Hospital, Plateau Valley Hospital, and also provided home health nursing. She was a former parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fruita, where she was the organist. Joyce also attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Grand Junction, CO. She loved her Catholic faith and was active as a Eucharist Minister, Catechism teacher, and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. In her down time, Joyce enjoyed crafts, nature, and spending time with her friends of the Lunch Bunch.

Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Jay Hicks; parents, Floyd and Helen Israel; and brother, Gene Israel.

Survivors include her children, David Hicks (Kerry) of Melbourne, FL; Nancy Manzanares of Mesa, AZ; Pat Manzanares of Mesa, AZ; Norma Sue Hicks of Grand Junction, CO, and James Hicks (Tara) of Grand Junction, CO; brother, Bert Israel (Sally) of Virginia; grandchildren, Andy, Brian, Michelle, Bobby, Michael, Jarron, Andrea, Trent, Bradley, Rachael, Sean, Crystal, Aaron, and Jennifer, and great-grandchildren, Shea, Asher, Emet, and Maddie.

A rosary service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 790 26 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction, CO at 7:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at the church on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held at a later in New Elmwood Cemetery, Fruita, CO.



