Obituary

Joyce Marie Sprouse



August 6, 1946 - October 22, 2018



Oh Momma I miss you so much! I am so lost without you here. My heart and soul are so broken since you passed away. This pain I feel is so intense that every day is a struggle. Whomever said it gets easier with time definitely was wrong because it does not! In fact, I feel it gets harder each day. I still wait for your phone calls, hoping I can hear your voice again. I listen for the door to open for you to come home so I can see you again. I miss the talks we would have when everyone was asleep. I could always confide in you my deepest thoughts and you would with me as well. You were my best friend but most important, you were my Momma, the best Momma in the world to me; the best grandma in the world to Makayla, Joshua, and Justin; the best G-ma to Carnez and Jaheam.



The only thing that keeps me going is I know you are no longer in pain from Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer that took you away from us in 12 short days. You are in a much better place - in God's loving arms in heaven. You were my angel here on earth, I know you are watching over me, until I am reunited with you again in Heaven.



We love and miss you so much; more than the moon, the stars and the sky above, always and forever!

