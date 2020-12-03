Joyce Marie Thompson



November 19, 1933 - November 24, 2020



Joyce M. Thompson, 87, resident of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away in her home, surrounded by her family.



Joyce was born in Collbran, Colorado, to Margarite and Harvey Lorimor and lived her entire life in Colorado. She married her soul mate and love of her life, James W. Thompson in 1951. She retired from the library at LOM Elementary and spent time as a Lady Lion for the Orchard Mesa Lions Club and as a member of the Commemorative Air Force for more than 30 years.



She was most proud of her family. She is survived by her sister, Laura Mae Schmidt, and sister-in-law, Margery Kirkman. Her legacy of love and family remains with her children, Janice (Jeff) Johnson, Duane Thompson, Paul Thompson, and Lynn (Lorena) Thompson, all living in Grand Junction. She enfolded her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with unconditional love.



Joyce loved flowers, cruises, time with friends and family, and JUCO. She was committed to doing for others. Most of all, Joyce defined the perfect wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter. She included in her family anyone who reached out to her. She always reached back and took them in.



Donations in her name may be made to HopeWest 3090B 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



